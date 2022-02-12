10,521 Shares in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FTLS) Purchased by Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC

Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FTLS) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $509,000. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC owned about 0.12% of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF during the third quarter worth about $3,646,000. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF during the third quarter worth about $203,000. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 40.3% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 57,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,794,000 after purchasing an additional 16,603 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 4.6% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 900,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,549,000 after purchasing an additional 39,304 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF during the third quarter worth about $289,000.

Get First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF alerts:

FTLS stock traded down $0.62 during trading on Friday, reaching $49.88. 49,856 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 51,061. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $50.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.16. First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $44.28 and a 1 year high of $52.51.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.