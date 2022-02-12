$126.95 Million in Sales Expected for MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) will report $126.95 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for MicroStrategy’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $128.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $125.80 million. MicroStrategy posted sales of $122.90 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.3%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that MicroStrategy will report full year sales of $533.70 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $528.70 million to $538.70 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $565.95 million, with estimates ranging from $563.10 million to $568.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover MicroStrategy.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The software maker reported ($8.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($9.92). MicroStrategy had a negative net margin of 104.84% and a negative return on equity of 11.29%. The business had revenue of $134.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.87 earnings per share. MicroStrategy’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis.

MSTR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded MicroStrategy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. boosted their target price on MicroStrategy from $780.00 to $871.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on MicroStrategy from $620.00 to $580.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $950.00 target price on shares of MicroStrategy in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded MicroStrategy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $640.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSTR traded down $20.47 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $411.01. The stock had a trading volume of 496,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 640,582. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. The company has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.59 and a beta of 1.68. MicroStrategy has a 1 year low of $307.19 and a 1 year high of $1,082.57. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $494.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $624.87.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital International Investors bought a new position in shares of MicroStrategy during the second quarter valued at approximately $633,429,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of MicroStrategy by 3.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 710,099 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $471,860,000 after buying an additional 23,263 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of MicroStrategy by 11.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 431,687 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $249,689,000 after buying an additional 42,904 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of MicroStrategy by 57.5% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 261,804 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $173,969,000 after buying an additional 95,537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of MicroStrategy by 7.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 245,391 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $163,062,000 after buying an additional 17,651 shares during the last quarter. 53.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MicroStrategy, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise analytics and mobility software. The firm designs, develops, markets, and sells software platform through licensing arrangements and cloud-based subscriptions and related services. Its product packages include Hyper.Now, Consumer User Bundle, and Power User Bundle.

