12,604 Shares in Lightning eMotors, Inc. (NYSE:ZEV) Bought by Capstone Investment Advisors LLC

Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lightning eMotors, Inc. (NYSE:ZEV) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 12,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in Lightning eMotors during the second quarter valued at $68,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Lightning eMotors by 17.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 66,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,000 after acquiring an additional 9,982 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Lightning eMotors during the second quarter valued at $101,000. Lincoln National Corp bought a new stake in Lightning eMotors during the second quarter valued at $108,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Lightning eMotors by 828.2% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 17,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 15,702 shares during the last quarter. 6.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ZEV opened at $5.05 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.69, a current ratio of 16.73 and a quick ratio of 15.90. Lightning eMotors, Inc. has a one year low of $3.98 and a one year high of $15.90.

Lightning eMotors (NYSE:ZEV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.50 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lightning eMotors, Inc. will post -0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on ZEV. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lightning eMotors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lightning eMotors in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Lightning eMotors presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

Lightning eMotors Company Profile

Lightning eMotors, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles. It offers class 3 to 7 battery electric and fuel cell electric vehicles. The company's vehicles include passenger vans, ambulances, shuttle buses, last-mile delivery vans, box trucks, and motor coaches for parcel and delivery, micro transit, airport parking operations, and electric utilities sectors.

