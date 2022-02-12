1,646,853 Shares in Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc (NYSE:DNA) Acquired by Putnam Investments LLC

Putnam Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc (NYSE:DNA) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,646,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,087,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,511,109,000. Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in the 3rd quarter valued at $869,000. General Atlantic L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,331,539,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in the 3rd quarter valued at $555,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in the 3rd quarter valued at $377,000. 96.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DNA. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in a report on Friday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Ginkgo Bioworks in a research note on Monday, November 29th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. BTIG Research started coverage on Ginkgo Bioworks in a research note on Friday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ginkgo Bioworks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.95.

Shares of DNA opened at $5.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 20.05 and a quick ratio of 20.01. Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $4.34 and a 52 week high of $15.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.67.

Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $77.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.00 million. As a group, analysts expect that Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

Ginkgo Bioworks Profile

Ginkgo Bioworks platform is enabling biotechnology applications across diverse markets, from food and agriculture to industrial chemicals to pharmaceuticals. Ginkgo Bioworks, formerly known as Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK.

