165,000 Shares in Nova Vision Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:NOVVU) Acquired by Rivernorth Capital Management LLC

Rivernorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nova Vision Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:NOVVU) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 165,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,688,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Berkley W R Corp acquired a new position in Nova Vision Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $405,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Nova Vision Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,934,000. Context Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Nova Vision Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $897,000. Periscope Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Nova Vision Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,334,000. Finally, ATW Spac Management LLC acquired a new position in Nova Vision Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,218,000.

NOVVU stock opened at $10.35 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.27. Nova Vision Acquisition Corp has a fifty-two week low of $9.85 and a fifty-two week high of $11.57.

