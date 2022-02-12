173,091 Shares in B Riley Principal 250 Merger Corp (NASDAQ:BRIV) Acquired by Berkley W R Corp

Berkley W R Corp bought a new position in shares of B Riley Principal 250 Merger Corp (NASDAQ:BRIV) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 173,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,673,000. Berkley W R Corp owned approximately 0.80% of B Riley Principal 250 Merger as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Sculptor Capital LP purchased a new position in B Riley Principal 250 Merger in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $12,614,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in B Riley Principal 250 Merger in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,198,000. K2 Principal Fund L.P. purchased a new position in B Riley Principal 250 Merger in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,864,000. Cannell Capital LLC purchased a new position in B Riley Principal 250 Merger in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,132,000. Finally, Knott David M purchased a new position in B Riley Principal 250 Merger in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,395,000. 49.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ BRIV opened at $9.67 on Friday. B Riley Principal 250 Merger Corp has a fifty-two week low of $9.59 and a fifty-two week high of $10.22. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 10.76 and a current ratio of 10.76.

B. Riley Principal 250 Merger Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. B. Riley Principal 250 Merger Corp. is based in New York.

