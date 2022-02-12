$176.70 Million in Sales Expected for First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB) will report $176.70 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for First Hawaiian’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $176.55 million to $176.86 million. First Hawaiian reported sales of $173.03 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Friday, April 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Hawaiian will report full-year sales of $736.27 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $730.80 million to $739.76 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $807.74 million, with estimates ranging from $803.91 million to $813.12 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for First Hawaiian.

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.03). First Hawaiian had a return on equity of 10.36% and a net margin of 36.19%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FHB. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Hawaiian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of First Hawaiian from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Compass Point cut shares of First Hawaiian from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.20.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in First Hawaiian by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,698,374 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,416,000 after purchasing an additional 62,921 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in First Hawaiian by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,030,041 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,151,000 after purchasing an additional 35,760 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in First Hawaiian during the 4th quarter valued at $208,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in First Hawaiian during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in First Hawaiian during the 4th quarter valued at $344,000. 98.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FHB traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $29.17. 416,629 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 630,680. The company has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a PE ratio of 14.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.12. First Hawaiian has a 52 week low of $24.75 and a 52 week high of $31.16. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.04.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. First Hawaiian’s payout ratio is presently 50.73%.

About First Hawaiian

First Hawaiian, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to consumer and commercial customers, including deposit products, lending services, and wealth management and trust services through its subsidiary First Hawaiian Bank. It operates through the following business segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other.

