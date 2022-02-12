$18.32 Billion in Sales Expected for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) will announce $18.32 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Ten analysts have issued estimates for Intel’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $18.39 billion and the lowest is $18.30 billion. Intel reported sales of $19.67 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.9%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Intel will report full-year sales of $75.07 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $73.32 billion to $77.33 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $77.04 billion, with estimates ranging from $73.99 billion to $80.22 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Intel.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The chip maker reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $19.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.36 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 25.52% and a net margin of 25.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.52 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have weighed in on INTC. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Intel from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Mizuho decreased their target price on Intel from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Barclays set a $50.00 target price on Intel in a report on Thursday, January 27th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Intel from $58.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Tigress Financial lifted their target price on Intel from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.31.

In other Intel news, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 1,417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.69, for a total transaction of $70,410.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 3,863 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.81, for a total value of $188,553.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 600 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 64.0% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 656 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. 61.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ INTC traded down $1.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $47.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,186,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,357,305. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The company has a market cap of $193.95 billion, a PE ratio of 9.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.54. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.09. Intel has a fifty-two week low of $46.30 and a fifty-two week high of $68.49.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $0.365 per share. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. This is a boost from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 4th. Intel’s payout ratio is presently 30.04%.

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

