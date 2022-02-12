$248.43 Million in Sales Expected for Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) to report sales of $248.43 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Mercury Systems’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $246.60 million to $249.53 million. Mercury Systems posted sales of $256.86 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Mercury Systems will report full-year sales of $1.00 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $988.70 million to $1.01 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $1.09 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.05 billion to $1.12 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Mercury Systems.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The technology company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $220.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.43 million. Mercury Systems had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 6.47%. The business’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Mercury Systems in a report on Friday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Mercury Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Mercury Systems in a report on Thursday, October 21st. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Mercury Systems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.11.

Shares of NASDAQ MRCY traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $52.84. 456,428 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 708,691. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $54.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.72. The stock has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 125.81, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.99. Mercury Systems has a one year low of $44.44 and a one year high of $79.45. The company has a quick ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 4.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

In other Mercury Systems news, CAO Michelle M. Mccarthy sold 1,506 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.60, for a total value of $74,697.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mercury Systems by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,460,617 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $80,421,000 after buying an additional 220,249 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Mercury Systems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,405,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mercury Systems by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 338,030 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,612,000 after buying an additional 25,262 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Mercury Systems by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 149,725 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,244,000 after buying an additional 9,510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mercury Systems by 382.0% during the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 24,102 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,327,000 after buying an additional 19,102 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.09% of the company’s stock.

About Mercury Systems

Mercury Systems, Inc is a global commercial technology company, which serves the aerospace and defense industry. It offers products through the following categories: Components, Modules and Sub-Assemblies, and Integrated Subsystems. The Components category refers to technology elements performing a single, discrete technological function, which when physically combined with other components may be used to create a module or sub-assembly.

