24,808 Shares in Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI) Acquired by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in shares of Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 24,808 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $462,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TGI. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Triumph Group by 28.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 109,798 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,046,000 after purchasing an additional 24,202 shares during the last quarter. Brigade Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Triumph Group in the second quarter valued at about $4,980,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its stake in Triumph Group by 2.0% in the second quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 56,072 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in shares of Triumph Group by 1,287.2% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 170,123 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,146,000 after buying an additional 157,859 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Triumph Group by 76.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,317,852 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $110,345,000 after acquiring an additional 2,305,219 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.53% of the company’s stock.

TGI opened at $21.05 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.62, a P/E/G ratio of 9.24 and a beta of 3.13. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.15. Triumph Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.80 and a 1 year high of $24.53.

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The aerospace company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. Triumph Group had a negative return on equity of 2.58% and a negative net margin of 10.99%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. Research analysts expect that Triumph Group, Inc. will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on TGI shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Triumph Group from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Triumph Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

Triumph Group Company Profile

Triumph Group, Inc engages in the designing, engineering, manufacturing, repairing and overhauling of aerospace and defense systems, components and structures. It operates through the following three segments: Triumph Integrated Systems, Triumph Aerospace Structures and Triumph Product Support. The Triumph Integrated Systems segment engages in designing, development and supporting proprietary components, subsystems and systems, as well as production of complex assemblies using external designs.

