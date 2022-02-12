253,486 Shares in Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX) Acquired by Polar Asset Management Partners Inc.

Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 253,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,773,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. owned about 0.29% of Six Flags Entertainment at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SIX. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. increased its stake in Six Flags Entertainment by 23.7% in the third quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 1,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in Six Flags Entertainment by 3.6% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 12,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its stake in Six Flags Entertainment by 0.9% in the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 57,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,430,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC increased its stake in Six Flags Entertainment by 4.6% in the third quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 13,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Six Flags Entertainment by 0.4% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 160,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,813,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. 87.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Selim A. Bassoul acquired 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $41.95 per share, with a total value of $3,356,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Arik W. Ruchim acquired 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $42.93 per share, for a total transaction of $8,586,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 786,812 shares of company stock worth $31,076,191 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on SIX shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Six Flags Entertainment in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $47.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $52.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday, December 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Six Flags Entertainment has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.46.

NYSE SIX opened at $44.11 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $40.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.60. Six Flags Entertainment Co. has a 1 year low of $35.75 and a 1 year high of $51.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.02 and a beta of 2.42.

Six Flags Entertainment Corp. engages in operating of theme parks. It operates under the brand name Six Flags, which offers rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. The company was founded by Angus G. Wynne Jr. in 1961 and is headquartered in Arlington, TX.

