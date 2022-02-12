26,672 Shares in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD) Purchased by Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC

Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 26,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $588,000.
A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC purchased a new position in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Signature Securities Group Corporation purchased a new position in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000.
NASDAQ:QYLD traded down $0.44 on Friday, hitting $20.38. 6,180,045 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,510,509. Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF has a 1 year low of $19.43 and a 1 year high of $23.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.31.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (QYLD)
- 2 Tremendous Travel Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/7 – 2/11
- Can Uber (NYSE: UBER) Get Back On Track?
- The Institutions Are Buying Newell Brands, Maybe You Should Too
- Western Digital Stock is Ready to Pick Up
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QYLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD).
Receive News & Ratings for Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.