26,672 Shares in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD) Purchased by Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC

Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 26,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $588,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC purchased a new position in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Signature Securities Group Corporation purchased a new position in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000.

NASDAQ:QYLD traded down $0.44 on Friday, hitting $20.38. 6,180,045 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,510,509. Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF has a 1 year low of $19.43 and a 1 year high of $23.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.31.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 25th were paid a dividend of $0.203 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 24th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.95%.

