$280,000.00 in Sales Expected for Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) will announce sales of $280,000.00 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Prothena’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $400,000.00 and the lowest estimate coming in at $200,000.00. Prothena posted sales of $360,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 22.2%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 10th.
On average, analysts expect that Prothena will report full-year sales of $199.68 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $199.60 million to $199.81 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $45.57 million, with estimates ranging from $900,000.00 to $95.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Prothena.
PRTA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet raised Prothena from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. JMP Securities initiated coverage on Prothena in a report on Friday, November 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Prothena has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.42.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PRTA. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Prothena by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 21,612 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,594 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Prothena by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 135,455 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,963,000 after acquiring an additional 5,455 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Prothena by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 18,654 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $959,000 after acquiring an additional 1,429 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Prothena by 31.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,328 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $787,000 after acquiring an additional 3,669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Prothena by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,987 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $410,000 after acquiring an additional 859 shares in the last quarter. 87.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Prothena stock opened at $35.51 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $40.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.97. Prothena has a one year low of $16.80 and a one year high of $79.75. The firm has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 34.48 and a beta of 1.22.
Prothena Company Profile
Prothena Corp. Plc is a clinical-stage neuroscience company. It focuses on the discovery and development of novel therapies to change the course of devastating diseases. The firm’s clinical pipeline includes both wholly-owned and partnered programs being developed for the potential treatment of diseases including AL amyloidosis, ATTR amyloidosis, Alzheimer’s disease, Parkinson’s disease and other neurodegenerative diseases.
