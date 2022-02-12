$280,000.00 in Sales Expected for Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) will announce sales of $280,000.00 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Prothena’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $400,000.00 and the lowest estimate coming in at $200,000.00. Prothena posted sales of $360,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 22.2%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Prothena will report full-year sales of $199.68 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $199.60 million to $199.81 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $45.57 million, with estimates ranging from $900,000.00 to $95.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Prothena.

PRTA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet raised Prothena from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. JMP Securities initiated coverage on Prothena in a report on Friday, November 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Prothena has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.42.

In related news, major shareholder Ecor1 Capital, Llc bought 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $37.50 per share, with a total value of $11,250,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CAO Karin L. Walker sold 4,519 shares of Prothena stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.88, for a total value of $261,559.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 19,519 shares of company stock worth $1,048,810. 30.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PRTA. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Prothena by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 21,612 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,594 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Prothena by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 135,455 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,963,000 after acquiring an additional 5,455 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Prothena by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 18,654 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $959,000 after acquiring an additional 1,429 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Prothena by 31.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,328 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $787,000 after acquiring an additional 3,669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Prothena by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,987 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $410,000 after acquiring an additional 859 shares in the last quarter. 87.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Prothena stock opened at $35.51 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $40.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.97. Prothena has a one year low of $16.80 and a one year high of $79.75. The firm has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 34.48 and a beta of 1.22.

Prothena Corp. Plc is a clinical-stage neuroscience company. It focuses on the discovery and development of novel therapies to change the course of devastating diseases. The firm’s clinical pipeline includes both wholly-owned and partnered programs being developed for the potential treatment of diseases including AL amyloidosis, ATTR amyloidosis, Alzheimer’s disease, Parkinson’s disease and other neurodegenerative diseases.

