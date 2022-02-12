30,113 Shares in Cadiz Inc. (NASDAQ:CDZI) Bought by Martingale Asset Management L P

Martingale Asset Management L P acquired a new position in shares of Cadiz Inc. (NASDAQ:CDZI) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 30,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000. Martingale Asset Management L P owned about 0.07% of Cadiz at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Cadiz by 233.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 6,028 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Cadiz during the 3rd quarter worth $74,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Cadiz during the 3rd quarter worth $97,000. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Cadiz during the 2nd quarter worth $109,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cadiz during the 3rd quarter worth $132,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.29% of the company’s stock.

In other Cadiz news, Director Keith Brackpool bought 25,000 shares of Cadiz stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.60 per share, with a total value of $90,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDZI opened at $1.90 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.39 and its 200 day moving average is $7.32. Cadiz Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.83 and a 1 year high of $14.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.95 million, a P/E ratio of -2.11 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 4.47 and a quick ratio of 4.47.

Cadiz (NASDAQ:CDZI) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.07). Cadiz had a negative net margin of 5,936.30% and a negative return on equity of 3,458.26%. The business had revenue of $0.14 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Cadiz Inc. will post -0.8 EPS for the current year.

Cadiz Company Profile

Cadiz, Inc is a land and water resource development company, which engages in the acquisition and development of land with water resources for various uses such as groundwater supply, groundwater storage, and agriculture. The firm’s project includes the Cadiz Valley Water Conservation, Recovery and Storage.

