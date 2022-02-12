3,355,198 Shares in Alight, Inc. (NYSE:ALIT) Purchased by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alight, Inc. (NYSE:ALIT) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,355,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,517,000. BlackRock Inc. owned about 2.59% of Alight as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Alight during the 3rd quarter worth about $16,802,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in shares of Alight during the 3rd quarter worth about $16,331,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in Alight in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $7,534,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Alight in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,882,000. Finally, Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC acquired a new position in Alight in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,261,000. 65.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Stephens assumed coverage on Alight in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company.

In related news, Director Richard N. Massey acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.58 per share, for a total transaction of $158,700.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website

Alight stock opened at $10.61 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Alight, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.46 and a 12 month high of $13.34.

Alight (NYSE:ALIT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $690.00 million during the quarter.

About Alight

Alight Solutions LLC operates as a benefits administration and cloud-based human resource (HR) and financial solutions providers. It offers human resources outsourcing and consulting services. The company provides HR and financial solutions including software as a service (SaaS) advisory, cloud deployment solutions, support, and application management services.

