$366.15 Million in Sales Expected for Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC) will report sales of $366.15 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Flagstar Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $363.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $369.30 million. Flagstar Bancorp reported sales of $513.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 28.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Flagstar Bancorp will report full year sales of $1.48 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.44 billion to $1.52 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $0.00. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Flagstar Bancorp.

Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The savings and loans company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.05. Flagstar Bancorp had a return on equity of 22.27% and a net margin of 28.73%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.83 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Flagstar Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th.

In related news, EVP James Ciroli acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $45.80 per share, with a total value of $91,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Flagstar Bancorp by 41.4% in the third quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 820 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in Flagstar Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Flagstar Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $64,000. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 26.4% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,099 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 15.1% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,745 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. 91.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FBC stock traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $45.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 256,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 549,890. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.49. Flagstar Bancorp has a 1 year low of $40.69 and a 1 year high of $56.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 1.55.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 4th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.23%. This is a positive change from Flagstar Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Flagstar Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2.41%.

Flagstar Bancorp Company Profile

Flagstar Bancorp, Incis a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Originations, Mortgage Servicing, and Other. The Community Banking segment offers loans, deposits, checking and savings accounts, consumer and commercial loans, treasury management, equipment leasing, and capital markets services.

