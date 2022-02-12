3M (NYSE:MMM) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $159.53

3M (NYSE:MMM)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $159.53 and last traded at $159.80, with a volume of 123004 shares. The stock had previously closed at $163.64.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on 3M from $175.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Barclays boosted their price target on 3M from $177.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Argus reduced their price target on 3M from $225.00 to $190.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on 3M from $192.00 to $182.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on 3M in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, 3M currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $187.57.

The company has a market cap of $92.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.76, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $173.41 and a 200-day moving average of $181.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.29. 3M had a return on equity of 40.84% and a net margin of 16.75%. The firm had revenue of $8.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.38 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that 3M will post 10.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.49 per share. This is a boost from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. This represents a $5.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. 3M’s payout ratio is currently 58.50%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MMM. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in 3M in the second quarter valued at $26,000. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc purchased a new position in 3M during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new position in 3M in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in 3M in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Avion Wealth increased its holdings in 3M by 77.7% in the third quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 183 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

3M Company Profile (NYSE:MMM)

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety, and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

