$5.64 Billion in Sales Expected for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) will post sales of $5.64 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eleven analysts have issued estimates for McDonald’s’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $5.88 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $5.48 billion. McDonald’s posted sales of $5.12 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 10.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that McDonald’s will report full-year sales of $24.72 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $24.24 billion to $25.23 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $26.17 billion, with estimates ranging from $25.66 billion to $26.72 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover McDonald’s.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.03 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 119.62% and a net margin of 32.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.70 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MCD. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $271.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Edward Jones lowered shares of McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Argus raised their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Friday, January 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $279.37.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $866,000. MKT Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter worth $1,120,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 39.4% in the fourth quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 59,800 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $16,031,000 after buying an additional 16,900 shares during the last quarter. Asset Allocation & Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter worth $1,646,000. Finally, True North Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter worth $331,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MCD stock opened at $255.16 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $261.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $249.77. McDonald’s has a 52 week low of $202.73 and a 52 week high of $271.15. The company has a market cap of $190.67 billion, a PE ratio of 25.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.60.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a $1.38 dividend. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.98%.

About McDonald’s

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

