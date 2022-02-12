$5.66 EPS Expected for Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) This Quarter

Analysts expect Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) to post $5.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eleven analysts have made estimates for Chipotle Mexican Grill’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $5.19 and the highest estimate coming in at $6.39. Chipotle Mexican Grill posted earnings of $5.36 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 5.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill will report full year earnings of $31.93 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $29.00 to $34.80. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $41.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $37.20 to $46.00. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Chipotle Mexican Grill.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The restaurant operator reported $5.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.21 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 9.88% and a return on equity of 30.92%. Chipotle Mexican Grill’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.48 EPS.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CMG shares. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $1,800.00 to $1,750.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,150.00 to $1,975.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,800.00 to $2,180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,100.00 to $1,850.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,710.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chipotle Mexican Grill presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,971.85.

In related news, insider Marissa Andrada sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,720.00, for a total value of $344,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1,700.0% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 18 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. 89.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CMG traded down $16.52 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $1,561.48. The stock had a trading volume of 306,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 400,915. The firm has a market cap of $43.93 billion, a PE ratio of 62.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,588.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,748.64. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a twelve month low of $1,256.27 and a twelve month high of $1,958.55.

Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

