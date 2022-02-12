$5.97 EPS Expected for McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) will announce earnings of $5.97 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for McKesson’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $5.48 and the highest is $6.35. McKesson reported earnings per share of $5.05 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 18.2%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that McKesson will report full-year earnings of $23.77 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $22.90 to $24.21. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $22.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $22.07 to $23.08. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover McKesson.

Get McKesson alerts:

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $6.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.42 by $0.73. The company had revenue of $68.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.63 billion. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 1,931.18% and a net margin of 0.55%. McKesson’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.60 earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MCK. Argus lifted their target price on McKesson from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Bank of America lifted their target price on McKesson from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Barclays lifted their target price on McKesson from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on McKesson from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on McKesson from $252.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $285.38.

In other McKesson news, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 15,842 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $3,960,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Tracy Faber sold 8,426 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.92, for a total value of $1,878,323.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,327 shares of company stock worth $6,384,706. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new position in McKesson in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McKesson during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McKesson during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McKesson during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McKesson during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors own 85.12% of the company’s stock.

MCK traded down $2.34 during trading on Monday, reaching $271.19. The company had a trading volume of 1,175,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,082,599. The stock has a market cap of $40.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.51, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $248.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $221.82. McKesson has a 52 week low of $169.34 and a 52 week high of $282.73.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.15%.

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical; International; Medical-Surgical Solutions; and Prescription Technology Solutions (“RxTS“).

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on McKesson (MCK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.