53,482 Shares in Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (NYSE:KL) Acquired by Natixis

Natixis bought a new stake in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (NYSE:KL) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 53,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,227,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Flossbach Von Storch AG lifted its stake in Kirkland Lake Gold by 63.5% in the third quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 6,745,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,525,000 after purchasing an additional 2,620,000 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold by 43.0% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,750,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,881,000 after acquiring an additional 1,729,732 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold by 6,996.3% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,483,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,156,000 after acquiring an additional 1,462,515 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold during the second quarter valued at about $42,487,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Kirkland Lake Gold by 6.6% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,808,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,107,000 after buying an additional 733,495 shares in the last quarter. 51.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:KL opened at $38.92 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $39.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.18. Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. has a 52 week low of $31.72 and a 52 week high of $46.98. The stock has a market cap of $10.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.76, a PEG ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.70.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.188 per share. This is a boost from Kirkland Lake Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Kirkland Lake Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.66%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on KL. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from C$61.00 to C$52.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from C$55.50 to C$56.00 in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Kirkland Lake Gold has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.75.

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. engages in the mining, development, and exploration of gold properties. The firms projects include Holt Mine, Macassa Mine, and Detour Lake Mine. The company was founded on June 29, 1983 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

