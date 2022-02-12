$577.35 Million in Sales Expected for Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY) to report $577.35 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Bally’s’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $614.20 million and the lowest is $508.80 million. Bally’s reported sales of $118.10 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 388.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bally’s will report full-year sales of $1.38 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.29 billion to $1.54 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $2.65 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.51 billion to $2.82 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Bally’s.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Bally’s from $63.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Bally’s from $80.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Bally’s in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Bally’s from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bally’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.63.

Shares of Bally’s stock opened at $36.16 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.44. The company has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.65 and a beta of 2.25. Bally’s has a fifty-two week low of $26.11 and a fifty-two week high of $75.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 8.24 and a current ratio of 8.29.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BALY. Long Pond Capital LP acquired a new stake in Bally’s in the 2nd quarter valued at about $115,773,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in Bally’s in the 2nd quarter valued at about $61,804,000. Paulson & CO. Inc. acquired a new stake in Bally’s in the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,110,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Bally’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,294,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Bally’s by 61.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,024,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,571,000 after acquiring an additional 767,194 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.57% of the company’s stock.

Bally’s Company Profile

Bally’s Corp. engages in the business of casino hotels and horse racetrack. Its properties include Twin River Casino Hotel, Hard Rock Hotel and Casino Biloxi, Tiverton Casino Hotel, Dover Downs, Arapahoe Park, Mardi Gras Casino, Golden Gates Casino, Golden Gulch Casino, Casino KC, Casino Vicksburg, Bally’s Atlantic City, and Eldorado Resort casino Shreveport.

