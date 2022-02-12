600 Shares in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) Bought by Peconic Partners LLC

Peconic Partners LLC acquired a new position in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 600 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $76,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TDOC. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Teladoc Health during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its position in Teladoc Health by 78.3% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 205 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Teladoc Health during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Hudock Inc. lifted its position in Teladoc Health by 111.7% during the third quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 290 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Teladoc Health by 48,507.7% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,319 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 6,306 shares in the last quarter. 82.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Teladoc Health alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on TDOC shares. lowered their price objective on Teladoc Health from $188.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Teladoc Health from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Teladoc Health from $163.00 to $81.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Teladoc Health from $200.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on Teladoc Health from $205.00 to $193.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.96.

In other news, insider Arnnon Geshuri sold 3,664 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.08, for a total transaction of $425,317.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Adam C. Vandervoort sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.00, for a total value of $272,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 7,773 shares of company stock worth $901,428 over the last three months. 6.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE TDOC opened at $72.83 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $84.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $118.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.83 and a quick ratio of 3.64. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.50 and a 1-year high of $308.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.62 and a beta of 0.36.

Teladoc Health Company Profile

Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. Its portfolio of services and solutions covers medical subspecialties from non-urgent, episodic needs like flu and upper respiratory infections, to chronic, complicated medical conditions like cancer and congestive heart failure.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC).

Receive News & Ratings for Teladoc Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teladoc Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.