66,785 Shares in MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) Purchased by Horizon Investments LLC

Horizon Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 66,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,558,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new position in MGM Growth Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at about $9,679,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in MGM Growth Properties by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 205,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,880,000 after buying an additional 13,630 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its holdings in MGM Growth Properties by 2,480.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 265,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,187,000 after buying an additional 255,677 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in MGM Growth Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,019,000. Finally, DigitalBridge Group Inc. increased its holdings in MGM Growth Properties by 69.6% in the 3rd quarter. DigitalBridge Group Inc. now owns 626,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,976,000 after buying an additional 257,000 shares during the period. 90.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MGM Growth Properties stock opened at $38.38 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $38.63 and its 200 day moving average is $39.16. The company has a current ratio of 9.19, a quick ratio of 9.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. MGM Growth Properties LLC has a 1 year low of $31.81 and a 1 year high of $43.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.01 billion, a PE ratio of 28.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.87.

MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.01). MGM Growth Properties had a return on equity of 3.72% and a net margin of 25.08%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that MGM Growth Properties LLC will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This is an increase from MGM Growth Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.47%. MGM Growth Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 155.56%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Macquarie lowered shares of MGM Growth Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MGM Growth Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.70.

MGM Growth Properties Company Profile

MGM Growth Properties LLC operates as real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and leasing of destination entertainment and leisure resorts. It diverse amenities include casino gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, and retail offerings. The company was founded on October 23, 2015 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

