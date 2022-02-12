$7.52 Billion in Sales Expected for United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) will announce $7.52 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eighteen analysts have made estimates for United Airlines’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $7.36 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $7.99 billion. United Airlines posted sales of $3.22 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 133.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, April 18th.

On average, analysts expect that United Airlines will report full-year sales of $40.60 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $39.01 billion to $42.63 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $46.60 billion, with estimates ranging from $43.33 billion to $50.16 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow United Airlines.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The transportation company reported ($1.60) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.11) by $0.51. United Airlines had a negative return on equity of 87.27% and a negative net margin of 7.97%. The company had revenue of $8.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($7.00) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 140.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on United Airlines from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. MKM Partners upgraded United Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Barclays reduced their price target on United Airlines from $58.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th. Raymond James reduced their price target on United Airlines from $75.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on United Airlines from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.31.

UAL stock traded down $2.27 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $46.97. 15,711,571 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,268,393. United Airlines has a 52-week low of $38.79 and a 52-week high of $63.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.08, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.19. The business has a 50 day moving average of $44.29 and a 200-day moving average of $46.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.60 and a beta of 1.48.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hudock Inc. raised its stake in shares of United Airlines by 33.9% during the 3rd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 790 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of United Airlines by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 5,863 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC raised its stake in shares of United Airlines by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 7,841 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of United Airlines by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,689 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of United Airlines by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 13,897 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $727,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.13% of the company’s stock.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which offers satellite based Wi-Fi, including on long-haul overseas routes. It transports people and cargo throughout North America and to destinations in Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East and Latin America. UAL, through United and its regional carriers.

