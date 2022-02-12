7,530 Shares in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) Bought by Quadrature Capital Ltd

Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 7,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 3,160.5% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,228,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,524,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190,478 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 58,873.4% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 770,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,323,000 after acquiring an additional 769,475 shares in the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 187.3% in the third quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 352,902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,932,000 after acquiring an additional 230,068 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 118.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 313,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,721,000 after acquiring an additional 170,418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 7.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,328,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $79,515,000 after purchasing an additional 170,019 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.64% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SBCF shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in a research report on Monday, January 17th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company.

In other news, Director Dennis S. Hudson III sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.35, for a total transaction of $290,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Charles M. Shaffer sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.35, for a total transaction of $381,675.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

SBCF stock opened at $36.98 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.99 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a 12 month low of $29.28 and a 12 month high of $40.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $36.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.40.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.10. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida had a net margin of 35.05% and a return on equity of 10.93%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.85%.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Profile

Seacoast Banking Corp. of Florida is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated financial services. It provides banking and investment services to businesses and consumers, including personal and business deposit products, Internet and mobile banking, personal, commercial and mortgage loans, wealth management services, and treasury management solutions.

