8,240 Shares in RumbleON, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBL) Bought by Quadrature Capital Ltd

Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in RumbleON, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBL) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 8,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $321,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd owned 0.05% of RumbleON at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. B. Riley Financial Inc. purchased a new position in RumbleON in the third quarter valued at about $12,279,000. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC purchased a new position in RumbleON in the third quarter valued at about $6,237,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new position in RumbleON in the third quarter valued at about $4,282,000. Foundry Partners LLC purchased a new position in RumbleON in the third quarter valued at about $4,096,000. Finally, Silverback Asset Management LLC raised its position in RumbleON by 59.9% in the second quarter. Silverback Asset Management LLC now owns 261,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,603,000 after purchasing an additional 98,119 shares during the period. 45.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on RumbleON from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised RumbleON from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.80.

RMBL opened at $38.49 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $38.15 and its 200-day moving average is $38.03. The stock has a market cap of $574.73 million, a PE ratio of -4.44 and a beta of 2.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. RumbleON, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.50 and a twelve month high of $64.13.

RumbleON (NASDAQ:RMBL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($3.42) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.86) by $0.44. The company had revenue of $221.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $225.41 million. RumbleON had a negative return on equity of 32.03% and a negative net margin of 6.36%. As a group, analysts forecast that RumbleON, Inc. will post -5.66 EPS for the current year.

About RumbleON

RumbleOn, Inc engages in the provision of motor vehicle dealer and e-commerce platform. It operates through the following segments: Powersports; Automotive; and Vehicle Logistics and Transportation. The Powersports segment distributes pre-owned motorcycles and powersports vehicles. The Automotive segment focuses on the distribution of pre-owned cars and trucks.

