8,500 Shares in Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX) Bought by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 8,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $163,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DVAX. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dynavax Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Dynavax Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $74,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dynavax Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in shares of Dynavax Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $101,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,324 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 945 shares during the last quarter. 86.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on DVAX shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dynavax Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:DVAX opened at $12.90 on Friday. Dynavax Technologies Co. has a 52-week low of $7.09 and a 52-week high of $21.39. The company has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.86 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.61.

Dynavax Technologies Profile

Dynavax Technologies Corp. operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel vaccines and immuno-oncology therapeutics. Its product includes HEPLISAV-B, which prevents infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in adults 18 years of age and older.

