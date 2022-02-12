8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of 8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “8×8, Inc. is the provider of the world’s first Communications Cloud that combines unified communications, team collaboration interoperability, contact center and real-time analytics in a single open platform that integrates across clouds, applications and devices, eliminating information silos to expose vital, real-time intelligence. 8×8, Inc. reduces complexity, cost, improve individual, team productivity, performance, and enhance the overall customer experience. 8×8 ensures high reliability and business continuity by delivering its cloud-based communications through the use of secure, fully redundant data centers. 8×8 communications are designed with built-in redundancy and no single point of failure. This highly secure, top-tier data centers are located in geographically dispersed sites across the globe. These data centers are SSAE 16 audited and provide automatic and transparent failover to prevent disruptions in service. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of 8X8 from $25.00 to $17.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 24th. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of 8X8 from $19.00 to $17.50 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of 8X8 from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of 8X8 in a report on Friday, January 28th. They set a buy rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of 8X8 from $32.00 to $22.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $20.95.

EGHT stock opened at $14.44 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 3.03. 8X8 has a one year low of $13.71 and a one year high of $38.15. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.42 and a 200-day moving average of $21.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of -9.14 and a beta of 1.04.

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. 8X8 had a negative net margin of 29.07% and a negative return on equity of 96.59%. The firm had revenue of $156.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.28) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that 8X8 will post -1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Matthew Zinn sold 2,753 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.62, for a total value of $62,272.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Treasurer Germaine Cota sold 3,081 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.62, for a total transaction of $69,692.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 98,504 shares of company stock worth $1,759,784. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EGHT. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in 8X8 in the second quarter valued at $799,000. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in 8X8 by 4.6% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 11,877 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in 8X8 during the second quarter valued at $273,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in 8X8 by 9.6% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,314,518 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,251,000 after purchasing an additional 202,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in 8X8 by 2.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,417,081 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $316,938,000 after purchasing an additional 303,279 shares during the last quarter. 96.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

8X8 Company Profile

8×8, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise communication solutions. It offers solutions to business services, education, financial services, government, healthcare, and manufacturing industries. The company was founded in February 1987 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

