$90.56 Million in Sales Expected for Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) to report $90.56 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Golub Capital BDC’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $92.06 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $89.05 million. Golub Capital BDC reported sales of $76.20 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 18.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Golub Capital BDC will report full-year sales of $366.61 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $362.11 million to $371.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $391.70 million, with estimates ranging from $389.35 million to $394.05 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Golub Capital BDC.

Get Golub Capital BDC alerts:

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The investment management company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.07. Golub Capital BDC had a return on equity of 7.82% and a net margin of 110.79%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.29 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GBDC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Golub Capital BDC from $17.50 to $16.75 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st.

In other news, Director Anita R. Rosenberg acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.84 per share, with a total value of $148,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 143.9% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,444,835 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $53,188,000 after buying an additional 2,032,505 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,630,608 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $41,590,000 after buying an additional 8,905 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,374,298 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $36,660,000 after buying an additional 90,788 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,336,197 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $36,070,000 after buying an additional 94,498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ares Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 1,824,028 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $28,838,000 after buying an additional 174,806 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GBDC stock traded down $0.21 on Wednesday, reaching $15.89. 976,915 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 676,645. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 8.29 and a current ratio of 8.29. Golub Capital BDC has a 12-month low of $14.45 and a 12-month high of $16.23. The company has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.87 and a beta of 0.60.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. Golub Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.41%.

About Golub Capital BDC

Golub Capital BDC operates as a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to generate current income and capital appreciation by investing primarily in senior secured, one-stop, second lien, subordinated loans of, and warrants, and minority equity securities in, United States middle-market companies.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Golub Capital BDC (GBDC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Golub Capital BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golub Capital BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.