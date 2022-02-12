$91.27 Million in Sales Expected for Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALL) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALL) to report sales of $91.27 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Hallmark Financial Services’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $91.24 million to $91.30 million. Hallmark Financial Services posted sales of $115.69 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 21.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, March 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Hallmark Financial Services will report full-year sales of $394.59 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $392.40 million to $396.79 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $363.15 million, with estimates ranging from $362.00 million to $364.29 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Hallmark Financial Services.

Get Hallmark Financial Services alerts:

Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The insurance provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.31. Hallmark Financial Services had a negative return on equity of 2.76% and a net margin of 1.43%. The company had revenue of $97.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.23 million.

HALL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Hallmark Financial Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Maxim Group raised their target price on Hallmark Financial Services from $5.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HALL. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Hallmark Financial Services by 29.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 141,474 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $629,000 after acquiring an additional 31,852 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in Hallmark Financial Services by 384.1% in the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 143,606 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $639,000 after acquiring an additional 113,940 shares during the period. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Hallmark Financial Services in the second quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Diametric Capital LP grew its stake in Hallmark Financial Services by 23.2% in the second quarter. Diametric Capital LP now owns 59,663 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 11,223 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Hallmark Financial Services by 23.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 33,184 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 6,308 shares during the period. 22.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HALL opened at $4.12 on Friday. Hallmark Financial Services has a 1 year low of $3.27 and a 1 year high of $5.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $74.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.77 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.31 and a 200-day moving average of $4.10.

Hallmark Financial Services Company Profile

Hallmark Financial Services, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Commercial, Standard Commercial, and Personal. The Specialty Commercial segment includes the commercial auto; excess and surplus (E&S) casualty; E&S property; professional liability; and aerospace and programs business units.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hallmark Financial Services (HALL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hallmark Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hallmark Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.