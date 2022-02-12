94,501 Shares in Core & Main Inc (NYSE:CNM) Bought by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in shares of Core & Main Inc (NYSE:CNM) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 94,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,477,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of Core & Main during the third quarter worth $214,000. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Core & Main during the third quarter worth $220,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Core & Main during the third quarter worth $253,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of Core & Main during the third quarter worth $285,000. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina purchased a new position in shares of Core & Main during the third quarter worth $330,000. 93.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CNM. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Core & Main from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Core & Main from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Core & Main from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Core & Main from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Core & Main from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.54.

In related news, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates X, sold 20,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.12, for a total transaction of $502,400,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink

Shares of NYSE CNM opened at $22.38 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.64. Core & Main Inc has a 52-week low of $21.45 and a 52-week high of $32.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Core & Main (NYSE:CNM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Core & Main Inc will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Core & Main Inc is a specialized distributor of water, wastewater, storm drainage and fire protection products, and related services, to municipalities, private water companies and professional contractors across municipal, non-residential and residential end markets. The company’s products and services are used in the maintenance, repair, replacement and construction of water and fire protection infrastructure.

