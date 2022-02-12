Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO) Stock Holdings Lowered by Neuberger Berman Group LLC

Neuberger Berman Group LLC reduced its holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO) by 12.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 633,938 shares of the company’s stock after selling 93,833 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned 0.68% of Academy Sports and Outdoors worth $24,859,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 109.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,807,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,518,000 after purchasing an additional 3,040,145 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 39.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,428,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,251,000 after acquiring an additional 1,530,021 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 65.5% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,379,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,253,000 after acquiring an additional 1,337,180 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 533.7% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,250,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,070,000 after acquiring an additional 1,895,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 1,107.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,706,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,370,000 after acquiring an additional 1,565,102 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors stock opened at $36.49 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.79 and a 1-year high of $51.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.60, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.43.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 10th. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.66. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a net margin of 9.47% and a return on equity of 51.38%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. will post 7 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Academy Sports and Outdoors news, CEO Ken C. Hicks purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $38.91 per share, with a total value of $778,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP William S. Ennis sold 95,404 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.70, for a total transaction of $4,741,578.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ASO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.55.

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells coolers and drinkware, camping accessories, camping equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, baits, and equipment; firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment; baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, volleyball, fitness equipment, fitness accessories, and nutrition; and patio equipment, outdoor cooking, wheeled goods, trampolines, play sets, watersports, pet equipment, electronics, and watches.

