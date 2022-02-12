Accord Financial Corp. (TSE:ACD) Increases Dividend to $0.08 Per Share

Accord Financial Corp. (TSE:ACD) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 14th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of 0.075 per share on Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. This is a boost from Accord Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05.
ACD stock opened at C$8.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 344.94, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.53. Accord Financial has a one year low of C$6.23 and a one year high of C$9.20. The stock has a market cap of C$71.13 million and a PE ratio of 7.19. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$8.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$8.42.
Accord Financial Company Profile
