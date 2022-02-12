ADF Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:ADFJF) Short Interest Up 800.0% in January

ADF Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:ADFJF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 18,000 shares, an increase of 800.0% from the January 15th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 36.0 days.

ADFJF stock opened at $1.37 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.41. ADF Group has a 1 year low of $1.10 and a 1 year high of $1.82.

About ADF Group

ADF Group Inc engages in the design and engineering of connections; and fabrication and installation of complex steel structures and heavy steel built-ups primarily in Canada and the United States. The company offers products and services for various segments of the non-residential construction market, including office towers and high-rises, commercial and recreational buildings, airport facilities, industrial complexes, and transport infrastructures; and miscellaneous and architectural metalwork services.

