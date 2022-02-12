Admiral Group (OTCMKTS:AMIGY) Research Coverage Started at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Admiral Group (OTCMKTS:AMIGY) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage issued an underweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank raised Admiral Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. HSBC raised Admiral Group from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, January 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Admiral Group currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $45.12.

OTCMKTS:AMIGY opened at $41.81 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.45. Admiral Group has a 52 week low of $38.44 and a 52 week high of $51.84.

Admiral Group Plc is a holding company, which engages in the business of sale and underwriting of private car insurance. It operates through the following segments: UK Insurance, International Car Insurance, Price Comparison, and Other. The UK Insurance segment consists of the underwriting of car insurance and other products that supplement the car insurance policy.

