Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Has $153,000 Holdings in Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UVE)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. decreased its position in Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UVE) by 39.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,785 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 7,776 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Universal Insurance were worth $153,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Universal Insurance by 0.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,561,734 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $63,317,000 after buying an additional 21,202 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Universal Insurance by 1.8% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,554,219 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $21,572,000 after buying an additional 27,180 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Universal Insurance by 0.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 462,848 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,424,000 after buying an additional 4,028 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Universal Insurance by 18.2% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 424,709 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,895,000 after buying an additional 65,320 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Universal Insurance by 99.4% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 381,192 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,006,000 after purchasing an additional 190,051 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Universal Insurance alerts:

NYSE:UVE opened at $12.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.25 and a 200-day moving average of $15.20. The company has a market cap of $387.42 million, a PE ratio of 7.72 and a beta of 1.06. Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $12.10 and a one year high of $19.64.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. This is an increase from Universal Insurance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.33%. Universal Insurance’s payout ratio is presently 39.75%.

UVE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Universal Insurance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 25th. TheStreet raised shares of Universal Insurance from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Universal Insurance from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday.

Universal Insurance Company Profile

Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc operates as a holding company offering property and casualty insurance and value-added insurance services. It develops, markets and underwrites insurance products for consumers in the personal residential homeowners lines of business and perform substantially all other insurance-related services for primary insurance entities, including risk management, claims management, and distribution.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UVE).

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.