Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Increases Stake in Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE:EC)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE:EC) by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,308 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 904 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Ecopetrol were worth $162,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Ecopetrol during the 2nd quarter valued at $9,879,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Ecopetrol by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 13,352 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,543 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in Ecopetrol by 246.3% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 60,892 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,588,000 after purchasing an additional 43,307 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Ecopetrol by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,123,753 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $16,430,000 after acquiring an additional 65,253 shares during the period. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ecopetrol during the 2nd quarter valued at about $122,000. 1.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE EC opened at $15.12 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.99. Ecopetrol S.A. has a twelve month low of $11.52 and a twelve month high of $15.91. The stock has a market cap of $31.08 billion, a PE ratio of 10.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Ecopetrol (NYSE:EC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The oil and gas company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.11). Ecopetrol had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 8.55%. The firm had revenue of $6.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.06 billion. Research analysts predict that Ecopetrol S.A. will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on EC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Ecopetrol from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $16.50 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Ecopetrol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Ecopetrol from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.70 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, TheStreet cut Ecopetrol from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.73.

Ecopetrol SA engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Transportation and Logistics, and Refining and Petrochemicals. The Exploration and Production segment deals with oil and gas exploration and production activities.

