Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Lowers Holdings in Ozon Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:OZON)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Ozon Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:OZON) by 19.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,412 shares of the company’s stock after selling 815 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Ozon were worth $172,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of OZON. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Ozon by 24.2% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 126,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,370,000 after buying an additional 24,571 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Ozon by 16.3% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 935,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,195,000 after buying an additional 130,974 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV purchased a new stake in shares of Ozon in the third quarter worth about $4,874,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Ozon by 28.0% during the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 9,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 2,166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG boosted its position in Ozon by 15.9% during the third quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 271,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,710,000 after purchasing an additional 37,200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ OZON opened at $19.23 on Friday. Ozon Holdings PLC has a 1 year low of $15.37 and a 1 year high of $67.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.92.

Ozon (NASDAQ:OZON) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $564.83 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ozon Holdings PLC will post -3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OZON has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ozon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Ozon from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Ozon in a report on Monday, February 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.00.

Ozon Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an internet retailer of multi-category consumer products to the general public primarily in the Russian Federation. The company offers products in various categories that include electronics, home and dÃ©cor products, children's goods, fast moving consumer goods, fresh food, and car parts.

