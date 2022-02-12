Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Makes New Investment in Stevanato Group Spa (NYSE:STVN)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Stevanato Group Spa (NYSE:STVN) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 6,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $176,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of Stevanato Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $6,933,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS acquired a new stake in Stevanato Group during the 3rd quarter worth $25,468,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Stevanato Group during the 3rd quarter worth $623,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in Stevanato Group during the 3rd quarter worth $1,981,000. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Stevanato Group during the 3rd quarter worth $55,213,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.26% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:STVN opened at €17.04 ($19.59) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Stevanato Group Spa has a 52-week low of €15.20 ($17.47) and a 52-week high of €29.18 ($33.54). The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of €20.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of €22.67.

Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported €0.10 ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of €0.46 ($0.53) by (€0.36) (($0.41)). The company had revenue of €214.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of €211.79 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Stevanato Group Spa will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Stevanato Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €26.56 ($30.53).

Stevanato Group S.p.A. is a provider of drug containment, drug delivery and diagnostic solutions to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology and life sciences industries. Stevanato Group S.p.A. is based in PIOMBINO DESE, Italy.

