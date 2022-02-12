Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Purchases 2,418 Shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM) by 1,343.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,598 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,418 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $168,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at about $87,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 11.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period. Applied Capital LLC grew its stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 6.7% in the third quarter. Applied Capital LLC now owns 4,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at about $325,000.

AVEM stock opened at $63.31 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $63.27 and a 200-day moving average of $64.64. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $60.45 and a fifty-two week high of $70.47.

