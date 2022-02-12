Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Sells 8,500 Shares of Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:MHF)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. decreased its stake in Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:MHF) by 30.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 19,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,500 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned 0.09% of Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund worth $155,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund by 2.8% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 353,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,803,000 after acquiring an additional 9,607 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund by 3.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 263,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,231,000 after acquiring an additional 8,987 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund by 1.9% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 131,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,046,000 after acquiring an additional 2,424 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund by 6.6% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 38,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 2,371 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund by 6.8% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 19,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225 shares during the period. 12.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE MHF opened at $7.43 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.75 and its 200-day moving average is $8.04. Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.21 and a 12-month high of $8.91.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a $0.0198 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th.

About Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund

Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests primarily in intermediate and long-term municipal debt securities issued by state and local governments including U.S.

