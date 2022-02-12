AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Alpha Equal Weight ETF (NASDAQ:DWEQ) Short Interest Up 700.0% in January

AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Alpha Equal Weight ETF (NASDAQ:DWEQ) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, an increase of 700.0% from the January 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of DWEQ stock traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $23.97. 888 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,404. AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Alpha Equal Weight ETF has a 12 month low of $22.00 and a 12 month high of $31.13. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.30.

Get AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Alpha Equal Weight ETF alerts:

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th were paid a $0.389 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DWEQ. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Alpha Equal Weight ETF by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,796,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,110,000 after purchasing an additional 113,613 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Alpha Equal Weight ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Alpha Equal Weight ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 85,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,393,000 after purchasing an additional 1,373 shares in the last quarter.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Alpha Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Alpha Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.