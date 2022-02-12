Aegon (NYSE:AEG) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume After Dividend Announcement

Aegon (NYSE:AEG) saw strong trading volume on Thursday following a dividend announcement from the company. 296,202 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 4,981,250 shares.The stock last traded at $5.79 and had previously closed at $5.70.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.087 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Aegon in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Aegon from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Aegon from €5.10 ($5.86) to €5.00 ($5.75) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Aegon in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aegon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.63.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.01.

Aegon (NYSE:AEG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The financial services provider reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $6.86 billion during the quarter. Analysts expect that Aegon will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AEG. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Aegon by 355.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,722,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,767,000 after buying an additional 1,344,143 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Aegon by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,430,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,461,000 after buying an additional 647,245 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Aegon by 260.2% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 651,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,689,000 after purchasing an additional 470,340 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Aegon by 374.1% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 413,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,107,000 after purchasing an additional 326,616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Aegon by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,089,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,728,000 after purchasing an additional 297,122 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.95% of the company’s stock.

Aegon NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance, pensions, and asset management services. It operates through the following segments: Americas, The Netherlands, United Kingdom, International, Asset Management, and Holding and Other Activities. The Americas segment covers business units in the United States and Brazil, including any of the units? activities located outside these countries.

