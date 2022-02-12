Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD) Rating Increased to Buy at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has $47.00 price target on the aerospace company’s stock, down from their prior price target of $49.00. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Aerojet Rocketdyne’s FY2023 earnings at $2.27 EPS.

NYSE:AJRD opened at $39.08 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $42.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. Aerojet Rocketdyne has a 12 month low of $36.30 and a 12 month high of $52.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of 22.89 and a beta of 0.52.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AJRD. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 20.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 102,395 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,638,000 after acquiring an additional 17,684 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne during the second quarter worth about $205,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 3.3% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 41,697 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,014,000 after acquiring an additional 1,315 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 13.2% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 45,662 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,199,000 after acquiring an additional 5,331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 8.1% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 9,248 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. 90.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc engages in providing solutions in the field of aerospace and defense, as well as in the field of real estate. It operates through the following business segments: Aerospace & Defense, and Real Estate. The Aerospace & Defense segment operates through the Aerojet Rocketdyne, Inc in developing and manufacturing of aerospace and defense products and systems for the United States government, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, major aerospace and defense prime contractors as well as portions of the commercial sector.

