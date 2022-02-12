AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “AeroVironment, Inc. designs, develops, produces, operates a portfolio of products and services for government agencies, businesses and consumers. It operates through two segments: Unmanned Aircraft Systems, which focuses primarily on the design, development, production, support and operation of UAS and tactical missile systems that provide situational awareness, multi-band communications, force protection and other mission effects, and Efficient Energy Systems, which focuses primarily on the design, development, production, support and operation of electric energy systems. The Company supplies UAS, tactical missile systems and related services primarily to organizations within the United States Department of Defense. The Company also supplies charging systems and services for electric vehicles, and power cycling and test systems to commercial, consumer and government customers. It serves the U.S. Department of Defense, including the U.S. Army, Marine Corps, Special Operations Command, Air Force, and Navy. “

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. lowered AeroVironment from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on AeroVironment in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They issued a hold rating and a $66.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on AeroVironment from $120.00 to $72.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on AeroVironment from $95.00 to $65.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $83.17.

AVAV opened at $60.79 on Tuesday. AeroVironment has a 52-week low of $52.03 and a 52-week high of $138.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of -3,037.98 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 3.59. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.80.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The aerospace company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.16. AeroVironment had a positive return on equity of 7.62% and a negative net margin of 0.07%. The business had revenue of $122.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. AeroVironment’s revenue was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that AeroVironment will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in AeroVironment by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 394,087 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $24,445,000 after buying an additional 2,255 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in AeroVironment by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 161,834 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $10,039,000 after buying an additional 2,701 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in AeroVironment by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 52,888 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,281,000 after buying an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in AeroVironment by 190.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 101,928 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,323,000 after buying an additional 66,885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Antonetti Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in AeroVironment during the fourth quarter worth $62,000. 81.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AeroVironment, Inc engages in the design, development, production, support and operation of unmanned aircraft systems and electric transportation solutions. The company was founded by Paul B. MacCready, Jr. in July 1971 and is headquartered in Arlington, VA.

