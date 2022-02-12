AEX Gold (CVE:AEX) Trading Up 1.9%

AEX Gold Inc. (CVE:AEX) was up 1.9% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.55 and last traded at C$0.55. Approximately 17,450 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 29% from the average daily volume of 24,553 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.54.

The company has a current ratio of 10.06, a quick ratio of 9.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.57 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.54. The firm has a market cap of C$92.09 million and a PE ratio of -4.81.

Get AEX Gold alerts:

AEX Gold (CVE:AEX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 24th. The company reported C($0.04) EPS for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that AEX Gold Inc. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

AEX Gold Inc engages in the identification, acquisition, development, and exploration of gold properties in Greenland. It holds a 100% interest in the Nalunaq gold project covering an area of 22 square kilometers located in the Municipality of Kujalleq, Southern Greenland; and Vagar gold project covering an area of 292 square kilometers located in the Nanortalik gold belt.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AEX Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AEX Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.