Aflac (NYSE:AFL) Sets New 1-Year High at $66.55

Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) shares hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $66.55 and last traded at $66.04, with a volume of 2597439 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $66.04.

AFL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Aflac in a report on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Aflac from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Aflac in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Aflac from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Aflac in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.43.

The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $60.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.20 billion, a PE ratio of 10.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.94.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.24 billion. Aflac had a return on equity of 12.12% and a net margin of 19.57%. Aflac’s revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. This is an increase from Aflac’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Aflac’s payout ratio is currently 20.69%.

In other Aflac news, EVP Audrey B. Tillman sold 9,782 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.20, for a total transaction of $569,312.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas J. Kenny sold 23,701 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.15, for a total transaction of $1,354,512.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 59,720 shares of company stock worth $3,426,009. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CSM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aflac in the second quarter valued at approximately $464,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Aflac by 3.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,316,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $231,603,000 after buying an additional 125,775 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Aflac by 101.1% in the second quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 52,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,851,000 after buying an additional 26,548 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in shares of Aflac by 7.5% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 189,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,901,000 after buying an additional 13,276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Aflac by 1.9% in the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 19,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $996,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.32% of the company’s stock.

Aflac Company Profile (NYSE:AFL)

Aflac, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision financial protection services. It operates through the Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.) segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

