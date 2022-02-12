AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $11.50 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $10.58. The company issued revenue guidance of $12.3 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $11.89 billion.AGCO also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $11.500-$11.500 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on AGCO from $159.00 to $155.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded AGCO from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $177.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on AGCO from $157.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America downgraded AGCO from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the company from $154.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on AGCO from $123.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AGCO has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $152.17.

NYSE AGCO traded down $2.25 on Friday, hitting $128.12. 903,936 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 698,898. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $118.58 and a 200 day moving average of $124.92. AGCO has a twelve month low of $108.56 and a twelve month high of $158.62. The company has a market capitalization of $9.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $3.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $1.31. The business had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. AGCO had a return on equity of 21.45% and a net margin of 7.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.54 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AGCO will post 9.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. AGCO’s payout ratio is 8.08%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in AGCO stock. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) by 24.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,214 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,015 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in AGCO were worth $639,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.63% of the company’s stock.

AGCO Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of agricultural equipment and related replacement parts. It operates through the following geographic segments: North America; South America; Europe and Middle East; and Asia, Pacific, and Africa. The Asia/Pacific/Africa segment includes the regions of Australia and New Zealand.

