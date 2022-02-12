Aimia (TSE:AIM) Stock Rating Lowered by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Aimia (TSE:AIM) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has C$6.50 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of C$6.00.

Separately, TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Aimia from C$6.50 to C$7.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th.

Shares of AIM opened at C$5.17 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$5.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$4.77. The company has a market capitalization of C$478.16 million and a P/E ratio of -37.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 11.25 and a quick ratio of 10.87. Aimia has a 1-year low of C$3.95 and a 1-year high of C$6.43.

Aimia Inc, an investment holding company, focuses on long-term investments in public and private companies. It operates through two segments, Holdings and Investment Management. The company, through its subsidiary, Mittleman Investment Management, LLC, provides discretionary portfolio management services to institutional investors and high-net-worth individuals.

